Automile nabs $7.5 mln Series A
Stockholm and Palo Alto, California-based Automile , a platform that connects vehicle drivers and fleet managers with vehicle data, has secured $7.5 million in Series A funding. The investors were Dawn Capital, Point Nine Capital, SaaStr, Niklas ZennstrA m with Atomico Ventures and Salesforce Ventures .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Renee
|158
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|15 hr
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC