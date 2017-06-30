Van Buren Co. Deputies Arrest 2 Drunk...

Van Buren Co. Deputies Arrest 2 Drunken Boaters

Read more: WHTC

Operation Dry Water was held in communities nationwide this past weekend, but apparently some people didn't get the message about law enforcement awareness and enforcement of impaired boating that the program spotlighted. Such was the case on the Black River in South Haven, where Marine Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office made separate arrests for boating under the influence five hours apart on Monday evening.

