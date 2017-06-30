Underwater search suspended for victim of Shasta Lake boating accident
The underwater search has been suspended for the 12-year-old boy hit by a ski boat Monday and presumed killed on Lake Shasta. The boat was being driven by a 16-year-old girl at the time of the accident about 8 p.m. The adult in authority, Robert Noftz, 50, of Red Bluff, was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of boating under the influence.
