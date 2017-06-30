Search crews recover body of man involved in boating incident at Lake Livingston
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews discovered the body of Glenn Burton Swanner, 45, after he floated to the top of the lake. Swanner's discovery comes a few days after he and his wife, Wendy Denise Swanner, 45, went missing at Lake Livingston Sunday evening.
