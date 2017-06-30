Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident
Investigators say that Saturday, July 1, at around 7 p.m., 53-year-old Charles Bowen fell out of his boat after he swerved to avoid being hit by another boat heading his direction. Divers recovered his body later that evening.
