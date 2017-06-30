One Dead, Two Hospitalized in Boating Mishap

ORANGEVILLE TWP., MI One of three persons involved in a Saturday crash of a pleasure boat with a personal watercraft on Gun Lake in Barry County has died. In a Monday update, Sergeant Julie Jones of the Barry County Sheriff's Office Marine Division said that Melanie Cybulski of Hastings succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, a day after the mishap near the southeasst corner of the lake.

