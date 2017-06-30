One Dead, Two Hospitalized in Boating...

One Dead, Two Hospitalized in Boating Mishap

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

ORANGEVILLE TWP., MI One of three persons involved in a Saturday crash of a pleasure boat with a personal watercraft on Gun Lake in Barry County has died. In a Monday update, Sergeant Julie Jones of the Barry County Sheriff's Office Marine Division said that Melanie Cybulski of Hastings succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, a day after the mishap near the southeasst corner of the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC