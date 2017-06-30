North Lebanon Township man identified...

North Lebanon Township man identified as drowning victim in storm-related kayaking incident

A kayaking accident apparently triggered by Saturday afternoon's spotty heavy downpours has claimed the life of a North Lebanon Township man. State police said Perry Ratcliffe Jr., 36, was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m., shortly after he was pulled from the Swatara Creek near Jonestown by other members of a group he had been boating with.

Chicago, IL

