Local Law Enforcement Cracks Down on Drunk Boating with Operation Dry Water

In 2016, alcohol was involved in more than half of the 17 boating fatalities across Minnesota. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is working to crack down on boating while intoxicated in lakes across the state with Operation Dry Water.

