Lakeville man charged with OUI boating
New Bedford Police port security unit arrested Christopher Karo, 61, of 2 Old Powder House Road, Lakeville, Tuesday for operating a boat under the influence of liquor after he was observed to be intoxicated at Pease Park Ramp in New Bedford Harbor, authorities said. A witness observed Karo showing signs of impairment as he attempted to dock his inflatable boat at the ramp. He was observed traveling toward the ramp at about 7:15 p.m. and arrested just after 9 p.m., police said.
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
