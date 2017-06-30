Lakeville man charged with OUI boating

New Bedford Police port security unit arrested Christopher Karo, 61, of 2 Old Powder House Road, Lakeville, Tuesday for operating a boat under the influence of liquor after he was observed to be intoxicated at Pease Park Ramp in New Bedford Harbor, authorities said. A witness observed Karo showing signs of impairment as he attempted to dock his inflatable boat at the ramp. He was observed traveling toward the ramp at about 7:15 p.m. and arrested just after 9 p.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.