Lake Monticello Officials Remind People of Drunk Boating Dangers
Police in central Virginia are reminding people who are getting behind the wheel of cars and even boats to not be reckless this Fourth of July. Driving a car with a BAC of 0.08 is just as illegal when driving a boat.
