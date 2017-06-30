Juvenile skier missing in Shasta Lake...

Juvenile skier missing in Shasta Lake; Red Bluff man accused of drunken boating

A 12-year-old water skier disappeared beneath Shasta lake Monday after allegedly being hit by a boat driven by a 16-year old. The adult in charge of the boat was arrested on suspicion of drunken boating.

