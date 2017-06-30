Iowa court strikes breath tests in dr...

Iowa court strikes breath tests in drunken boating cases

K.C. Fleming motors to the loading dock after a day on the water April 10, 2016, along the Mississippi River near the Port of Burlington. The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday struck down a portion of the state's drunken boating law that allows officers to seek alcohol breath tests, ruling it is unconstitutional and coercive.

