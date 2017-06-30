Homeowners on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River upset with boat wake offenders
Alexandria Bay resident Daniel J. Sheedy, 68, says that his attempts to raise awareness about the increased damage caused by boat wakes aren't making any waves. "I think only about 20 percent of boaters on the St. Lawrence River are observing the new rule about not creating wakes within 600 feet of the shoreline," said Mr. Sheedy.
