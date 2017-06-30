Highway Patrol: 17 traffic deaths over holiday
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 17 people died in traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period. The patrol says impaired driving was a factor in five of the crashes that occurred in the period that began June 30 and continued through July 4. The patrol says there were 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people over the same reporting period in 2016, which was a day longer.
