Grant program key to public boating access in Texas
Most of Texas' million or so boaters access the state's waterways via no-fee public ramps, with many of those ramps owing their existence to a grant program using federal taxes paid by boaters and anglers to help fund construction and main-tenance of the launch sites. less Most of Texas' million or so boaters access the state's waterways via no-fee public ramps, with many of those ramps owing their existence to a grant program using federal taxes paid by boaters and anglers to ... more Hundreds of thousands of Texas' million or so boat owners launched their vessels on the state's inland and coastal waters over the past week, taking advantage of what for many was an extended weekend tied to the July Fourth holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC