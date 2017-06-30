Grant program key to public boating a...

Grant program key to public boating access in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Most of Texas' million or so boaters access the state's waterways via no-fee public ramps, with many of those ramps owing their existence to a grant program using federal taxes paid by boaters and anglers to help fund construction and main-tenance of the launch sites. less Most of Texas' million or so boaters access the state's waterways via no-fee public ramps, with many of those ramps owing their existence to a grant program using federal taxes paid by boaters and anglers to ... more Hundreds of thousands of Texas' million or so boat owners launched their vessels on the state's inland and coastal waters over the past week, taking advantage of what for many was an extended weekend tied to the July Fourth holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC