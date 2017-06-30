Grant program key to public boating access in Texas

Most of Texas' million or so boaters access the state's waterways via no-fee public ramps, with many of those ramps owing their existence to a grant program using federal taxes paid by boaters and anglers to help fund construction and main-tenance of the launch sites. less Most of Texas' million or so boaters access the state's waterways via no-fee public ramps, with many of those ramps owing their existence to a grant program using federal taxes paid by boaters and anglers to ... more Hundreds of thousands of Texas' million or so boat owners launched their vessels on the state's inland and coastal waters over the past week, taking advantage of what for many was an extended weekend tied to the July Fourth holiday.

