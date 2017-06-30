Fisherman charged in wife's lake kill...

Fisherman charged in wife's lake killing despite no body

A commercial fisherman's story about his wife disappearing into the depths of Lake Erie on a boating trip isn't adding up, and Pennsylvania authorities say they know why. They believe Christopher Leclair is the one who put her there.

