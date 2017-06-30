Father who lost 4-year-old daughter i...

Father who lost 4-year-old daughter in boating accident dies from injuries

The Central Texas father who lost both his legs attempting to save his daughter from a boating accident, has died. Oliver's death may lead to additional charges against 44-year-old Jason Bernal , the man Temple police recently charged with criminal negligent homicide in the death of 4-year-old Katlyn Oliver at Lake Belton.

