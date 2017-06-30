Cortland Man Accused of Drunk Boating After Propeller Injures Friend
The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Erich Lindhorst was drunk while operating a 19-foot Sea Ray vessel Sunday evening. A friend of his was swimming in the Sandy Beach area of the lake, when deputies say that man was hit by the boat's propeller.
