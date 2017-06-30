Condition of Skaneateles Lake swimmer injured in alcohol-related boating accident improves
A man critically injured when a boat propeller struck him while swimming Sunday in Skaneateles Lake is now in stable condition, Onondaga County sheriff's Sgt. Jon Seeber said Monday afternoon.
