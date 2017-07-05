Body of woman shot in head, tied with...

Body of woman shot in head, tied with anchor washes up on Lake Erie shore

15 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

A commercial fisherman's story about his wife disappearing into the depths of Lake Erie on a boating trip isn't adding up, and Pennsylvania authorities say they know why. A body found along the New York shoreline of Lake Erie with a gunshot wound to the head and an anchor attached to the torso was identified on Wednesday as that of a Pennsylvania woman whose husband reported her missing and then was charged with killing her.

