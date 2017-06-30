Boating season is shaping up to be de...

Boating season is shaping up to be deadly

Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota is on pace to record its deadliest year on lakes and rivers in more than a decade, and law enforcement officers are concerned as boaters head into high summer that deaths are already at a 12-year high. "All it takes is a couple nice weather days with strong winds and we could pick up a couple more deaths," said Lt.

Chicago, IL

