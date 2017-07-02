Boating Accident At Lake Tenkiller Injures Two Arkansans

A man who was trying to start a boat at Lake Tenkiller was injured when the engine compartment sparked and exploded, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol . OHP states that the operator, Greg Bieker, 34, of Barling, was taken by Cherokee Nation EMS to Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa and was admitted with burn injuries to his back and leg.

