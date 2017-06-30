Belleville man presumed drowned after boating mishap
The OPP marine unit responded after the man went underwater on June 24. But after a number of searches, the man has not been found. The 47-year-old man was boating with family and friends on Mazinaw Lake near Bon Echo Provincial Park when he went underwater and did not resurface, according to Napanee OPP.
