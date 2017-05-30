Woman suffers horrific injuries in bo...

Woman suffers horrific injuries in boating accident

The woman was then dragged along the deck of the boat, smashing into handrails and equipment before her lower leg was degloved about 4.30pm, according to an RACQ CQ Rescue spokesman. A British tourist has been flown to hospital after her leg was degloved in a yacht accident in the Whitsundays, Australia, on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

