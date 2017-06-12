Winter dragon boating arrives in Narooma
The winter has finally arrived and while at some dragon boat clubs across NSW the paddlers have hung up their paddles and locked the boat shed doors until the warmer weather returns, in Narooma, paddlers continue to enjoy up to three paddles per week on our beautiful waterways. Winter in Narooma is a time when the weather is more predictable and settled than at any other time of the year.
