Where yachties come from 29 June 2017 In a good summer about half of Kiwis take part in recreational boating and while yachties are not the biggest group, they are experienced and the most qualified on the water according to Maritime NZ statistics. Maritime NZ Director Keith Manch said there are more than 90,000 yachts in the country and many people sail on yachts owned by friends or family.

