Where to Eat and Drink in North Lake Tahoe This Summer

South Lake may be where the crazy party's at, but for those who prefer a mellow vacation with mountain town vibes, there's no where better than North Lake Tahoe. Whether you spend your days boating on the lake, floating down the river, mountain biking, hiking to waterfalls, or just laying on the beach with a good book, it's the perfect getaway to relax and make new memories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.