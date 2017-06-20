Water level receding, but caution is still advised
Much of Osoyoos Lake Park south of the town on Lakeshore Drive was under water last Thursday at the lake's level rose to just below 915 feet on Friday. Officials warn that weather could cause levels to rise again and they advise caution.
