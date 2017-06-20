Warning on swell at Cut
Bunbury Sea Rescue commander Albert Fullerton says skippers must be cautious of Geographe Bay's high swells this winter, following rough conditions along the South West coast. The sea rescue stalwart said high swells were common outside the harbour from June to August and urged people to be vigilant.
