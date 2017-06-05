Warm Weather Brings First Intoxicated...

Warm Weather Brings First Intoxicated Boating Charge of the Season

Warm Weather Brings First Intoxicated Boating Charge of the Season Lang 6/5/17 The first hot weekend of the spring brought Johnson County's first drunken boating arrest of the season Saturday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Christopher Wayne Barton of Yarmouth, Iowa was on the Coralville Reservoir heading towards Bobber's just after 7pm when officers noticed his boat was overloaded and his registration was improperly displayed.

