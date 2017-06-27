Vehicle access restricted to Lake Ske...

Vehicle access restricted to Lake Skegemog boating access site due to ...

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the Kalkaska County Road Commission will reconstruct Baggs Road, located off of M-72 between Williamsburg and Kalkaska, in Kalkaska County. Road construction will limit vehicles to local-only traffic, and as a result, vehicle access to the Lake Skegemog boating access site will be limited.

