UTRCA has hired a boat patrol staffer to help make the reservoir safer as numbers grow
The popularity of Pittock Reservoir has prompted an increased presence on a body of water increasingly used by canoeist, kayakers, speed boaters and water skiers. Due to increased usage on the lake the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has hired its first ever boat patrol staff member who will keep her eyes on the water, especially during its busiest hours.
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
