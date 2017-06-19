Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure new
In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the 2014 TIME 100 Gala in New York. Kalanick's mother died in a boat accident Friday evening, May 26, 2017, in Fresno County, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turnto10.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC