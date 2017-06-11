U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards train ...

U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards train together for safety on the St. Lawrence

Boating activity at the Ogdensburg Marina was at a high pitch Friday and Saturday. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary were joined by representatives from the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary to practice emergency operations on the St. Lawrence River.

