TWRA fish attractors really work.

Fish attractors work: Guess what Fish Attractors attract?They attract fish, just as advertised. Yet hundreds of TWRA-built attractors on Old Hickory, Percy Priest and other area lakes go un-fished.The fish attractors consist of brush or wooden stakes submerged at various depths, marked by either a plastic pipe that juts 4-5 feet out of the water, or by a buoy floating above the structure.

