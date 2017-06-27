Trooper pleads guilty in drowning at ...

Trooper pleads guilty in drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

Read more: KMIZ

Anthony Piercy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who piloted the boat a 20-year-old in his custody fell off of and drowned, pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in the man's death. Piercy admitted to negligent operation of a vessel, a class B misdemeanor, related to the death of Brandon Ellingson in May 2014.

Chicago, IL

