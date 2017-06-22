Town closes marina, boat launches as lake level rises, debris floats in water
Much of Osoyoos Lake Park south of the town on Lakeshore Drive was under water on Thursday afternoon. As the level of Osoyoos Lake rises rapidly, the Town of Osoyoos temporarily closed the Desert Sunrise Marina and all municipal boat launches on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC