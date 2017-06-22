Town closes marina, boat launches as ...

Town closes marina, boat launches as lake level rises, debris floats in water

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Osoyoos Times

Much of Osoyoos Lake Park south of the town on Lakeshore Drive was under water on Thursday afternoon. As the level of Osoyoos Lake rises rapidly, the Town of Osoyoos temporarily closed the Desert Sunrise Marina and all municipal boat launches on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May 9 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,454,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC