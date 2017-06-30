THP, TWRA to patrol for drunk drivers, boaters on July 4 weekend

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be working through the holiday weekend to keep East Tennesseans safe by trying to keep people from drinking and then operating a car or a boat. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has a sobriety checkpoint on July 1 on State Route 68 at Christiansburg Road in Monroe County on July 1, a seat belt checkpoint on July 4 on Old Knoxville Highway at Interstate 140 in Blount County, and several driver's license checkpoints in Hawkins County on July 1 and 2. TWRA is conducting its "Operation Dry Water" to combat boating under the influence from June 30 to July 2. Specific patrols are planned for Douglas, Norris and Ft.

