This weeks beach and boating forecast

On Sunday night each week during the summer, I'm going to try and do a forecast for those of you who don't have the typical 9-5 job, or have some time off to burn. Whether you have a boat, or have some time to head to the beach, how does the week look? Check it out: Monday: Temperatures at the beach will get into the mid 70s with a high UV index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.