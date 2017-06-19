The Tesla of solar electric yachts la...

The Tesla of solar electric yachts launches in New Zealand

The future of boating is electric - and silent. That's what Dutch company Soel Yachts says, and they're bringing electric travel to the seas with their SoelCat 12. Inhabitat covered the boat's design last year , and now the company is launching their sustainably-powered yacht in New Zealand .

