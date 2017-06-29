Sun Safe Boating designates July Sun Safe Boating Month
Sun Safe Boating, an industry collaboration devoted to sun safety in recreational boating, has declared the month of July as "Sun Safe Boating Month" in a new month-long effort to raise awareness and encourage sun safe activities with recreational boaters. Sun Safe Boating Month will coincide with UV Safety Month in July and will become an annual awareness month.
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
