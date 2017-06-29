Sun Safe Boating designates July Sun ...

Sun Safe Boating designates July Sun Safe Boating Month

Sun Safe Boating, an industry collaboration devoted to sun safety in recreational boating, has declared the month of July as "Sun Safe Boating Month" in a new month-long effort to raise awareness and encourage sun safe activities with recreational boaters. Sun Safe Boating Month will coincide with UV Safety Month in July and will become an annual awareness month.

Chicago, IL

