Student visiting from China dies in boating accident: police
They say a group of students were taking a pontoon boat tour on Chemong Lake in Selwyn Township on Thursday evening when the incident occurred. They say a 20-year-old student fell from the bow of the boat and got entangled underneath the vessel.
