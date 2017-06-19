Student visiting from China dies in b...

Student visiting from China dies in boating accident: police

They say a group of students were taking a pontoon boat tour on Chemong Lake in Selwyn Township on Thursday evening when the incident occurred. They say a 20-year-old student fell from the bow of the boat and got entangled underneath the vessel.

