Stonington police join effort to combat boating under the influence

2 hrs ago

Stonington - In an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence, police have joined an effort called Operation Dry Water. During the yearlong campaign, which is nationally coordinated, police will work to educate residents and the greater recreational boating community about what can happen when they use alcohol or drugs and hit the water.

Chicago, IL

