Sister of Florida woman who disappeared at sea claims husband killed her

ABC News - A sister of missing Florida woman Isabella Hellman, who mysteriously vanished at sea while on a trip with her husband, claims that Hellman's husband killed her, according to a Boca Raton police report. Hellman disappeared over two weeks ago while on a boating trip with her husband Lewis Bennett, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

