Shetland Race return leg start postponed until tomorrow
With strong winds today the organisers of the Shetland Race between Bergen and Lerwick have decided to postpone leg two of the race back to Norway. The 39 yachts still taking part will now depart Lerwick at 11am tomorrow from the start line at the Lerwick Boating Club pier.
