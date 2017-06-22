Sheriff: Anderson Co. deputy killed i...

Sheriff: Anderson Co. deputy killed in boat training accident was an 'all-star'

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a boating accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Singing Pines Campground in Starr.

Chicago, IL

