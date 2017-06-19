School teaches what do in kayak emergency

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHERKayaks and a canoe line the bank of the Schuylkill River at Island Recreational Park in Schuylkill Haven during the 19th annual Schuylkill River Sojourn on Saturday morning, June 3, 2017. The 112-mile journey starts in Schuylkill Haven and ends at Boathouse Row in Philadelphia.

