Safe boating tips for Fourth of July ...

Safe boating tips for Fourth of July and the summer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

With boating a popular way to take in the nation's birthday, the National Safe Boating Council is encouraging people to stay safe this Fourth of July holiday with some safety tips. Last year, the month of July had the highest incidents of fatal and non-fatal boating accidents nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC