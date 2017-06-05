Redondo Beach weighs high cost, littl...

Redondo Beach weighs high cost, little usage for King Harbor moorings

23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Boat moorings installed three years ago in King Harbor in Redondo Beach bring in roughly $6,000 a year in revenue from fees, but cost about $100,000 in annual maintenance. Now the city is turning to a private management company in an effort to increase usage and bring in more revenue.

Chicago, IL

