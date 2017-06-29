Perry Co. boating ramp to remain open for 4th of July
After residents were angered by the announcement of a popular boating ramp closing, the county board of supervisors has issued good news -- for now. The Perry County Mississippi Board of Supervisors has reached an agreement with the Pat Harrison Waterway District to ensure the boat ramps in Perry County will remain open for the 4th of July holiday period.
